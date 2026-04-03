Rodgers comments on reports regarding Renard’s succession as Saudi Arabia manager

Brendan Rodgers, head coach of Al-Qadsia, has made new statements putting an end to the speculation surrounding his future, following increasing reports linking him with the role of Saudi Arabia national team manager, succeeding Frenchman Hervé Renard, in the near future.

These comments came amidst a state of anticipation within the sporting community, particularly given the ongoing talk of potential changes to the coaching staff following defeats to Egypt and Serbia.

On this matter, Rodgers said: “I have no comment on this matter; I am committed to my work with Al-Qadisiyah, and I look forward to giving my all in the coming period.”

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He added: “I believe the Saudi national team is capable of putting in a strong performance, given that it has a distinguished squad of players alongside a coaching staff with vast experience, which gives me great confidence in their ability to perform honourably and deliver outstanding performances during the World Cup.”

In recent days, several names have been linked with taking charge of the Saudi national team, such as the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, coach of Al-Nassr, before the Football Association denied Renard’s departure.