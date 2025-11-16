How to watch Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Houston Rockets will host the Orlando Magic to open the exciting NBA game on November 16, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Houston is bringing down 49.4 rebounds per game compared to the Magic's 45.6 and scoring 125.5 points per game compared to Orlando's 115.7. Orlando has 24.4 assists per game, while the Rockets have 26.5.

Houston has 9.8 steals per game, while the Magic have 7.6. Houston also has 5.4 blocks per game, while Orlando has 5.5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic NBA game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rockets will face the Orlando Magic in an epic NBA game on November 16, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Date November 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Houston Rockets team news

Kevin Durant is shooting 87.8 percent from the free-throw line and 50.5 percent from the field while scoring 25.1 points every game.

Alperen Sengun averages 10.2 rebounds per game, including 7.5 on defense and 2.7 on offense.

Amen Thompson is scoring 17.6 points, grabbing 6.1 rebounds, dishing out 5.6 assists, and shooting 50% from the field.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Dorian Finney-Smith Ankle injury Day-to-Day PG, Fred VanVleet ACL injury Out for Season

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner is shooting 83.7 percent from the free-throw line and 46.9 percent from the field while scoring 22.7 points every game.

Desmond Bane averages 31.6 minutes per game, 2.3 turnovers, and 4.5 assists.

Goga Bitadze possesses 131 blocks.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Paolo Banchero Groin injury Out

Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic head-to-head record

The Rockets and the Magic's recent head-to-head record indicates that Houston may have a significant lead going into this game, having won the previous three encounters. The Rockets defeated the Magic 116-108 on March 20, 2025, and 97-84 on March 11, 2025, following a 118-106 victory on April 10, 2024, demonstrating constant domination on both ends of the court.

Prior to it, Orlando had a commanding 116-86 victory on October 26, 2023, and a 116-110 victory on December 22, 2022, demonstrating that, when their attack works, they can still contend with Houston.

This game might go any way because both teams have shown periods of dominance in previous years, but the Rockets may once again set the tone based on recent outcomes.

Date Results Mar 20, 2025 Rockets 116-108 Magic Mar 11, 2025 Rockets 97-84 Magic Apr 10, 2024 Rockets 118-106 Magic Oct 26, 2023 Magic 116-86 Rockets Dec 22, 2022 Magic 116-110 Rockets

