'Surely Roberto Baggio' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola says the former Italian international is the best player he ever played with!

WHAT HAPPENED? As per Guardiola, Italian football legend and former Juventus star Roberto Baggio is the most talented footballer he has played with during his 16-year-old senior professional career. The former Spanish international joined Serie A side Brescia after leaving Barcelona in 2001. It was at Brescia that Guardiola played alongside Baggio.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at an event in Cuneo, organised by the CRC Foundation in partnership with the Vialli and Mauro Foundation and Guardiola Sala Foundation, the Man City boss was asked who was the best player he ever played with, to which he replied, "Surely Roberto Baggio."

The Spanish manager also shared some words of advice for the students present at the event who are aspiring to become footballers, as he said, "You don’t develop talent at home, with Instagram or Twitter. This is impossible. You develop talent with exercises and even by making mistakes. Do you like to play football? Then you have to play a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Baggio spent his entire club career in Italy and played at all three of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter. He spent the last four seasons of his career, 2000-04, at Brescia before hanging up his boots.

WHAT NEXT? After losing back-to-back Premier League games against Wolves and Arsenal, Guardiola's Manchester City will next take on Brighton after the international break on October 21.