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Real Madrid are close to finalizing a major coup in the youth market as they prepare to welcome JJ Gabriel to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 16-year-old talent has already said his goodbyes to Manchester United, but one final bureaucratic hurdle remains before he can officially pull on the famous white shirt.

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The final hurdle for Real Madrid

The long-running saga surrounding Gabriel’s future is reaching its conclusion as the teenager prepares to swap Manchester for Madrid. While terms have been fully agreed between the player and the Spanish giants, the transfer cannot be officially registered until football’s global governing body, FIFA, provides the necessary clearance. This step is a standard but essential requirement for all international transfers involving players who are under the age of 18.

Madrid have been meticulous in their approach to this deal, ensuring all legal requirements were met to avoid any potential complications with the governing body's strict regulations on minor transfers. The club remains confident that there will be no issues in securing the final authorization. The player has already taken significant steps toward his new life in Spain, having recently visited the club’s Valdebebas facilities to meet the staff and teammates he will soon be working alongside on a daily basis. Gabriel has already confirmed his departure from Old Trafford with a message to the Premier League giants. Writing on social media, the youngster stated: "Goodbye and thank you, Man United," as quoted by AS.

Training schedule and contract details

The agreement between the two parties is set to span three years, which is the maximum duration permitted for youth players under current footballing statutes. Although he cannot feature in official matches until the paperwork is fully processed and the registration window opens, Gabriel has already begun maintaining his fitness in the Spanish capital. He is currently training in Boadilla del Monte, located in the north of Madrid, to ensure he is ready for the demands of the Spanish game.

Madrid view Gabriel as a long-term investment and have a clear pathway mapped out for his growth within their prestigious academy system. The initial plan involves him working with the youth teams to adapt to the club's specific tactical requirements and culture. Given the excitement surrounding his arrival, there is significant anticipation from both the club and Spanish football observers to see how he translates his potential into performances on the pitch.

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Pathway to Castilla and the first team

Once the registration is finalized and the Primera Federacion transfer window officially opens in January, Gabriel will be eligible to make his debut for Madrid Castilla. Playing for the club's reserve side, which is overseen by legendary figure Raul, will serve as a vital bridge between youth football and the senior squad. His progression during this period will be closely monitored by the first-team coaching staff as they evaluate his readiness for higher levels.

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This move highlights Madrid's ongoing strategy of recruiting the world's most promising teenagers before their market value skyrockets. By securing Gabriel, they have beaten off competition for a player who was highly regarded within the United youth setup. The focus now shifts entirely to his development and whether he can emulate the success of other recent academy graduates who have broken into the senior picture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A new chapter in Spanish football

For United, losing a talent of Gabriel's caliber is a blow, but for the player, the lure of the reigning European champions proved too strong to resist. The teenager’s arrival is part of a broader trend of English-trained youngsters seeking opportunities abroad to accelerate their careers. The technical nature of the Spanish leagues is expected to suit his style of play as he begins his journey in Madrid.

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With all parties now waiting for the final green light from Zurich, the administrative process is the only thing standing between Gabriel and his official unveiling. Once that hurdle is cleared, the focus will turn from the boardroom to the training pitch.