Real Madrid fans' wait to see Arda Guler continues! 'Turkish Messi' dealt fresh injury blow after previously being in line for debut against Las Palmas

Real Madrid fans' wait to see Arda Guler in action continues, with the Turkish prodigy suffering a fresh injury blow.

Turkish prospect injured once more

Had looked set for Bernabeu debut

Latest in injury-plagued season in Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old had recovered from a knee injury that disrupted his pre-season preparations after his summer arrival from Fenerbache and looked set to make the squad list for Madrid's midweek meeting with Las Palmas. But a thigh injury means Guler will have to wait at least another few weeks for his first taste of action in the Spanish capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: Madrid's official medical report stated: "After the tests carried out on our player Arda Guler by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left rectus femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guler's injury is the latest in a series of injuries that have plagued Madrid's season so far. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was lost with a cruciate ligament injury before a ball was even kicked and defender Eder Militao succumbed to the same injury in the season-opener against Athletic Club. Further absences of Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal were particularly evident as Madrid went down to city rivals Atletico on Sunday night.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos will make do without their summer signing once again as they look to bounce back from Sunday's derby defeat with a morale-boosting win against Las Palmas on Wednesday.