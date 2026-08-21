How to get Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Rayo Vallecano take on Racing Santander on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

The home side enters the match aiming to build positive momentum following an opening-round 2-1 defeat to Sevilla and a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alavés. Racing Santander will look to secure crucial away points early in their campaign as both teams aim to solidify their positions in the league table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander LaLiga kick-off?

Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander kicks off at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid, with the exact start time confirmed in the match details above.

LaLiga - Game Week 4 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

How to buy Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander match at Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid, you have two main purchasing options:

In-Person Box Office (Official Method)

Physical Ticket Office: Rayo Vallecano typically does not operate a general public online ticket store. Official match tickets are purchased directly at the stadium ticket office ( taquillas ) located on Calle del Payaso Fofó at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

Purchase Window: The physical box office generally opens 2 to 3 days prior to matchday (starting around 11:00 AM) and remains open through kickoff on matchday.

Verification & Payment: A valid photo ID and card or cash are required at the window.

Online Secondary Platforms & Aggregators

Fans seeking to secure admission prior to arriving at the stadium can browse verified secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub .

Select the match fixture, choose preferred grandstand seating, complete checkout online, and receive digital/mobile ticket access.

How much do Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander match at Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas depends on whether you purchase face-value tickets in person or secure seats online via secondary resale platforms.

Official In-Person Sales: Face-value matchday tickets directly from the stadium ticket windows on Calle del Payaso Fofó typically range between £18 and £78 (€20 to €90) depending on the grandstand category.

Online Resale Platforms: On secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub , tickets for this specific fixture start around £125 , with average secondary market listings reaching £365 .

Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander Form

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga, and they also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in their opening league game of the season. A 3-0 loss to Ipswich Town in pre-season was among the low points of their summer. Rayo's sole win came against Sporting Charleroi, beating them 3-2 in a friendly. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded eight.

Racing Santander have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Villarreal in LaLiga, and they recorded a strong 4-1 win over Sporting Gijon in pre-season. Defeats against Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-0) and Athletic Bilbao (0-3) highlight the challenges they faced against higher-level opposition during the summer. Racing have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Segunda Division on July 20, 2020, when Rayo Vallecano won 2-1 away at Racing Santander. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Rayo hold three wins to Racing's two. Earlier meetings include a 2-0 Rayo win at home in September 2019 and a 4-2 Rayo victory in LaLiga in March 2012.

Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander Standings

In the early LaLiga standings, Racing Santander sit fifth while Rayo Vallecano are placed ninth after the opening round of fixtures.