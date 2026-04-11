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"Qualification is imperative"... Walid Al-Faraj warns Al-Hilal ahead of their Asian campaign

Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd
Al Hilal
Al-Sadd
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Arabia
Qatar

A Saudi sports journalist has issued a statement addressed to Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Saudi media personality Walid Al-Faraj has urged Al-Hilal to be wary of Qatar’s Al-Sadd before their AFC Champions League meeting.

Al-Hilal will host Al-Sadd on Monday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

In a tweet on his official X account, Al-Faraj cautioned the Blue Wave against complacency, stressing that Al-Sadd are treating the contest as a “historic match”.

The Saudi media personality wrote: “Warning: Qatar’s Al Sadd are preparing for a historic match against Al Hilal. If Al Hilal do not play against them as they do in finals, qualification will go to Al Sadd.”

Read also: New escalation... Al-Ahli Jeddah follows in Al-Hilal’s footsteps after the Al-Fayha crisis

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Sadd crest
Al-Sadd
ALS

He added: “I warned you early on—the Boss will face a difficult and dangerous match against Simone Inzaghi’s side on Monday; the plan must be zero mistakes.”

Al-Hilal last won the competition in 2021 and have since lost one final and exited at the semi-final stage twice.

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