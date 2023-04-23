PSG warned against hiring 'hysterical' Jose Mourinho as Christophe Galtier's successor by former club president

A former PSG chief advised Nasser Al-Khelaifi against appointing 'hysterical' Jose Mourinho next season if they part ways with Christophe Galtier.

Former PSG president does not want Mourinho

Calls the Portuguese coach hysterical

Galtier's contract runs until 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? Charles Villeneuve, who served Paris Saint-Germain as their president from 2008 to 2009, opined that the club must not think of appointing Jose Mourinho as their next manager as he considers the Portuguese hysterical.

He thinks that replacing Christophe Galtier with the two-time Champions League-winning manager will worsen things at the Ligue 1 club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Europe 1 Sport, Villeneuve said, "If you want a hysterical coach, there is no problem taking Mourinho given the mess at the moment. There is a lot of order to put in and there, it would be even worse. I believe that we journalists would have a lot of anecdotes to tell all the time every week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have been doubts over Galtier's future at the club after PSG's poor performances this season. They were knocked out of the French Cup and Champions League but are on course to win the Ligue 1 title.

Despite all the rumours of him leaving the club, Galtier claimed that he has no plans of going out before his contract expires in 2024 and that he has already spoken to the director of football regarding the changes that the squad needs during the summer transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier's side will be next seen in action on April 30 against Lorient in Ligue 1.