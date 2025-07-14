President Donald Trump jokes that he could force U.S. citizens to stop using the term 'soccer' and call the sport 'football' instead

President Donald Trump has joked that he could pass a bill forcing U.S. citizens to stop referring to ‘football’ as ‘soccer’.

WHAT HAPPENED?

While enjoying a second stint in the Oval Office, Trump was among those to attend the 2025 FIFA World Club Cup final. That event was taking place in the United States, with the best teams on the planet descending on North America.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Trump was invited to the showdown between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey by FIFA president and long-time friend Gianni Infantino. He witnessed the Blues claim a stunning 3-0 victory over Champions League winners.

WHAT TRUMP SAID

Trump handed over the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, with the 79-year-old businessman and politician refusing to leave the stage as he bizarrely gatecrashed wild celebrations.

Trump admitted to witnessing a “bit of an upset” on the outskirts of New York and was quizzed by DAZN on whether he could pen a new executive order that sees soccer officially renamed as “football” in the U.S. Trump said with a smile: “I think we could do that.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Elite tournament football will be returning to the States in 2026, as they co-host the World Cup finals, and Trump added on the sport's global appeal: “[Sport] is about unity, a lot of getting together, a lot of love between countries. I guess this is probably the most international sport, so it can really bring the world together.”

WHAT NEXT?

Trump will have the USMNT to support next summer, with Mauricio Pochettino in the process of trying to bring the best out of an exciting squad that includes the likes of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.