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Gabriele Stragapede

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Prandelli reveals: "Vlahovic? He was supposed to go to Pisa; when I arrived, he was a problem for everyone"

D. Vlahovic
Fiorentina
Pisa
Juventus
C. Prandelli

The former Fiorentina manager’s comments on the Serbian striker’s arrival in Florence.

Cesare Prandelli, former Italy manager and former Fiorentina coach, revealed a sensational behind-the-scenes story at the Teatro Verdi in Florence during the Viva El Tour show, speaking about a striker who is currently on the club’s radar and whom he coached in the past – Dusan Vlahovic – in comments reported by SestaPortaNews:Vlahovic, when I arrived, was a problem for everyone; it looked as though he was destined to go to Pisa. I asked the board for 15 days during the international break. After those days, I spoke to the board and confirmed that he was Fiorentina’s striker. They asked me several times if I was sure, and I told them I was absolutely certain.”

WHAT DID YOU DO TO GET THE BEST OUT OF HIM? - “I gave Dusan a brutal analysis; I explained how he should interpret the role – he mustn’t go out wide and he must never drop back – and then I promised him, ‘If you do these things in these three matches, I won’t take you off.’ After those three matches, I never took him off again. What was he doing wrong? He was battling with the defender, whereas it should have been the defender battling with him; once he understood that, he became a regular starter for Fiorentina.”

In the 2021/22 season, the Serbian striker really came into his own at Fiorentina, scoring a total of 20 goals across Serie A and the Coppa Italia and emerging as the Viola’s top scorer. In January, Juventus then spent a staggering €70 million to secure his services, and it will take some time yet to see what the future holds for him.

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