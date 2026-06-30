Portugal's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, Portugal fans held massive expectations that their deeply talented squad could finally secure the country's first-ever world title. This optimism was fueled by a star-studded roster eager to build on a dominant qualification campaign. Although the team faced a highly competitive Group K, opening with a tense 1-1 draw against a resilient DR Congo side, they found their rhythm to navigate the remaining fixtures - crushing Uzbekistan 5-0 and battling to a tactical 0-0 draw with Colombia - to secure second place in the bracket.
Portugal reached the quarter-finals in 2022 and has consistently been a major force in global football, but the ultimate prize has remained elusive. A high-stakes battle now awaits Roberto Martínez's men at the Toronto Stadium against Group L runners-up Croatia.
Here is the exact path that lies ahead between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, detailing the potential matchups on this quest for global glory.
Portugal World Cup 2026 results and upcoming fixtures
Date
Fixture (Local / SAST)
Venue
Final Score / Tickets
Wednesday, June 17
Portugal vs DR Congo (12:00 PM CT)
Houston Stadium, Houston
1-1
Tuesday, June 23
Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12:00 PM CT)
Houston Stadium, Houston
Portugal won 5-0
Saturday, June 27
Colombia vs Portugal (7:30 PM ET)
Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens
0-0
Thursday, July 2 / Friday, July 3
Portugal vs Croatia (7:00 PM ET / 01:00 SAST)
Toronto Stadium, Toronto
Portugal's path to the World Cup 2026 Final
As Portugal finished second in Group K, these are the following dates, times, and venues where and when they will be playing if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19. If Portugal beat Croatia, then a very tough-looking encounter with heavyweights Spain or Austria could await in Dallas for the Round of 16. Following that, they could face Belgium or the USA in the quarter-finals, France or the Netherlands in the semi-finals, and heavy hitters like Argentina, Brazil, or England in the Final.
Date (local KO time)
Round
Venue
Possible Fixture
Tickets
July 2 (7pm ET)
Round of 32
Toronto Stadium (Toronto)
Portugal vs Croatia
July 6 (2pm CT)
Round of 16
Dallas Stadium (Arlington)
Match 93: vs Spain or Austria
July 10 (12pm PT)
Quarter-Finals
Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood)
Match 98: vs Winner Match 94 (USA/Belgium/Senegal)
July 14 (3pm CT)
Semi-Finals
Dallas Stadium (Arlington)
Match 101: vs Winner Match 97 (France/Germany/Netherlands)
July 19 (8pm ET)
Final
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
Match 104: vs Winner Match 102 (Argentina/Brazil/England)
Group K - Final Standings
Rank
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
Status
1st
Colombia
3
2
1
0
4
1
+3
7
Qualified
2nd
Portugal
3
1
2
0
6
1
+5
5
Qualified
3rd
DR Congo
3
1
1
1
4
3
+1
4
Qualified
4th
Uzbekistan
3
0
0
3
2
11
-9
0
Eliminated
How to buy Portugal World Cup tickets
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
Portugal World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?
Portugal World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for Portugal's potential tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 32 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$350 - $1,350
Who is in the Portugal World Cup 2026 Squad?
Here is the official 26-player squad representing Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2026:
Position
Player
Current Club
Goalkeepers
Diogo Costa
FC Porto
José Sá
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rui Silva
Sporting CP
Defenders
Rúben Dias
Manchester City
Gonçalo Inácio
Sporting CP
Diogo Dalot
Manchester United
João Cancelo
FC Barcelona
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Nélson Semedo
Fenerbahçe
Renato Veiga
Villarreal
Tomás Araújo
SL Benfica
Midfielders
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
Rúben Neves
Al-Hilal
Matheus Nunes
Manchester City
Samuel Costa
Mallorca
Forwards
Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)
Al-Nassr
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
João Félix
Al-Nassr
Gonçalo Ramos
Paris Saint-Germain
Pedro Neto
Chelsea
Francisco Conceição
Juventus
Francisco Trincão
Sporting CP
Gonçalo Guedes
Real Sociedad