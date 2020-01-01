Pogba admits to being an Arsenal fan who idolised Henry before linking up with Man Utd

The France international grew up wanting to follow in the footsteps of a countryman who starred for the Gunners, but quickly changed his allegiance

Paul Pogba admits to having grown up as an supporter who idolised Thierry Henry, with allegiances changing to once he linked up with the Red Devils’ youth team.

The World Cup winner was first taken to Old Trafford in 2009, with the decision taken to leave his homeland and go chasing a professional dream in .

His potential was unlocked by the Red Devils, allowing him to become a senior star across two spells at Old Trafford – the second of which saw an £89 million ($112m) fee required to prise him from .

Pogba has become the face of United, despite the criticism and endless transfer talk that he generates, with the international one of the most recognisable players on the planet.

He claims to be fully committed to the Red Devils cause and remains eager to silence his doubters.

United were not always his English team of choice, though, with the 27-year-old conceding that he once favoured arch-rivals of those at the Theatre of Dreams.

Pogba told United’s official podcast: “I will be honest. So, at the start, I was an Arsenal fan – obviously because of all the French players, you know.

“Me and my brother were but my other brother was a Manchester United fan.

“I couldn’t say anything so I used to love Henry and, because of him, I was an Arsenal fan. Then I changed and went on to choose with my other brother. No Arsenal, I went with the other one, the United fan!”

Henry, who had left Arsenal for by the time Pogba arrived in England, was not the only iconic Frenchman or all-time great that an energetic midfielder looked up to.

He added: “I had Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, [Zinedine] Zidane, Thierry Henry, Djibril Cisse, Kaka.”

Pogba has followed in the footsteps of a few legendary figures, becoming a World Cup winner himself, and also had the chance to fulfil a childhood dream of gracing the books at Arsenal.

Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was in the market for Pogba when he left United for Juventus.

The Frenchman told beIN Sports: “As a footballer, he has everything. It is difficult to figure out what he doesn't have.

“Things happened very quickly. We were interested in him. We tried to get him to come. But he very quickly signed for Juventus.

“He has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.”