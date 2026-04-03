Piqué on the refereeing: "This is a historic robbery... and I'll reveal everything"

Former Spanish star Gerard Piqué has found himself back in the spotlight following a new incident involving the refereeing team during his side Andorra’s match against Málaga, which ended in a 3–3 draw in the Spanish second division.

According to referee Alejandro Ogaos Valera’s report, Piqué, the majority shareholder at Andorra, approached the first assistant referee in an aggressive manner at the end of the first half, shouting and pointing his finger at the official’s face, saying: “This is a historic robbery, and I’ll post this on Twitter.”

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The report added that Piqué got into another altercation with representatives of Málaga, prompting security personnel to intervene to separate the two sides.

Piqué’s protests came in the wake of controversial decisions, most notably the disallowing of a goal for his team on the grounds of a foul and the awarding of a penalty to Málaga, which gave the visitors a two-goal lead in the first half.

This was not Piqué’s first incident this season, as his name has previously featured in several refereeing reports due to his repeated protests.

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In Andorra’s match against Mirandés last September, referee Alonso de Eina-Wolff documented a similar altercation between Piqué and members of the refereeing team.

The match against Deportivo La Coruña last December also saw another incident, when Piqué levelled harsh criticism at the referee, saying: “How easy it is to call against the little guys.”

The recurrence of these incidents places Piqué, who is seeking to establish Andorra’s place in Spanish football, under the scrutiny of the Disciplinary Committee, amid questions about the extent to which his repeated outbursts affect the image of the club he owns and represents.

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