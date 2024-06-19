PGA Tour 2024: PGA 2024 schedule & results

The 2024 PGA Tour has already cemented itself as a must-see event this year. With plenty of action across North America still yet to unfold - including trips across the pond to Scotland and France - there is no shortage of events for those in the mix to make their name, with tournaments unfolding almost every weekend across the course of the season.
There are still plenty of events left on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar, so if you've got your eye on catching some of the action at home, we've got everything you need to know to tune in.
Below, GOAL provides a full breakdown of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, including dates, venues, results, and more.
PGA Tour 2024 schedule
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Watch
|Results
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Golf Channel, Sling TV
|Chris Kurk (-29)
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
|Golf Channel, Sling TV
|Grayson Murray (-17)
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, California
|Golf Channel, Sling TV
|Nicholas Dunlap (-29)
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, California
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Matthieu Pavon (-21)
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Wyndham Clark (-17)
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|Nick Taylor (-21)
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Hideki Matsuyama (-21)
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|Jake Knapp (-19)
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|Austin Eckroat (-17)
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|Brice Garnett (-19)
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida
|Golf Channel, Sling TV
|Scottie Scheffler (-15)
|March 14-17
|The Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|Scottie Scheffler (-20)
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, Florida
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|Peter Malnati (-12)
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|Stephen Jager (-12)
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|Akshay Bhatia (-20)
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, CBS, Sling TV
|Scottie Scheffler (-11)
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Billy Horschel (-23)
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Scottie Scheffler (-19)
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (-25)
|May 2-5
|The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Taylor Pendrith (-23)
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|Golf Channel, Sling TV
|Chris Gotterup (-22)
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Rory McIlroy (-17)
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky
|ESPN, CBS, Sling TV
|Xander Schauffele (-21)
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial Country Club, Forth Worth, Texas
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Davis Riley (-14)
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|Hamilton Golf & CC, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|Robert McIntyre (-16)
|June 6-9
|Memorial Tournament
|Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|S. Scheffler (-8)
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|Pinehurst No.2, Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina
|USA Network, NBC, Sling TV
|Bryson DeChambeau (-6)
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|-
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|-
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|-
|July 11-14
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|-
|July 18-21
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, California
|Golf Channel, Sling TV
|-
|July 18-21
|The Open Championship
|Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland
|USA Network, NBC, Sling TV
|-
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|TPS Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|-
|August 1-4
|Olympic Men's Golf Competition
|Le Golf National, Paris, France
|Golf Channel, Sling TV
|-
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
|Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV
|-
|August 15-18
|FedEx St.Jude Championship
|TPS Southwind, Memphis, Tenessee
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|-
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colorado
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|-
|August 29 - September 1
|Tour Championship
|East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
|Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV
|-
Who has won the most PGA Tour tournaments?Getty Images
Tiger Woods and Sam Snead are tied on 82 PGA Tour wins apiece at the summit of the all-time standings. Fijian Vijay Singh is the most decorated non-American player, with 34 PGA Tour wins.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, now 35 years old, is the youngest active player with 25+ tour wins (26). He's currently ranked third in the PGA Tour.
Where to watch the PGA Tour in 2024Getty Images
In the United States, coverage of the 2024 PGA Tour will be broadcast live across CBS and NBC, on pay-to-air channels ESPN and the Golf Channel, and streamed on Sling TV.
A Sling Blue package with an $11 Sports Extra add-on will cover you for the vast majority of events in the golf calendar. On rare occasions when tournaments are not shown on the Golf Channel, viewers will generally find the action live on ESPN, which is available through Sling Orange.