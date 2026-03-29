Perotti: "Messi or Totti? Francesco is history"

Diego Perotti played for Roma from 2016 to 2020. In a video shared on the official Instagram channel of the World Legends Padel Tour, the Argentine took part in a game where he had to choose between two options, some of which related specifically to the Rome-based club.





The former player began by choosing between the Olimpico and La Bombonera: “La Bombonera is unique, but my heart and my best moments are at the Olimpico. So, the Olimpico.” Between Buenos Aires and Rome, however, the choice becomes more difficult for “El Monito”: “My whole family is there, but I’ve been living in Rome for years. My heart is torn in two. Both of them.”









Perotti then had to choose between two symbols of Argentina and Italy: “Between mate and espresso, I’d pick the former. Whereas between pizza and empanadas, I’d say pizza all the way.” Finally, the fateful question: “Lionel Messi or Francesco Totti?”, and here the Argentine had no doubts.





“Leo is the absolute number one, still the best in the world today. Francesco is history; it was an honour to share the pitch with him. My heart is torn here too – both of them.”