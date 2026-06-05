World Cup 2026 Houston Tickets Guide: NRG Stadium schedule, last-minute tickets and match information

Houston, we have a problem. It’s a nice one to have, though - a host of world-class soccer stars will be showing off their silky skills on Texan turf over the coming weeks, you’ve now just got the dilemma of choosing which World Cup match to go to.

NRG Stadium, which is located several miles southwest of downtown Houston, is hosting a total of seven matches during the 2026 World Cup tournament, including two of Portugal’s group clashes and two knockout-phase encounters.

NRG Stadium is one of 16 venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico that will be hosting World Cup matches during June and July, with 48 teams battling it out for the biggest prize in soccer.

For sponsorship reasons, the venue will be referred to as ‘Houston Stadium’ during the World Cup.

Whether you're planning to attend a match or simply want to explore the venue while in town, GOAL has everything you need to know for a smooth and memorable experience.

Which World Cup 2026 games are at NRG Stadium?

Date Fixture Venue/Location Tickets Sun Jun 14 Germany vs Curaçao (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Wed Jun 17 Portugal vs DR Congo (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Sat Jun 20 Netherlands vs Sweden (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Tue Jun 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Fri Jun 26 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (7pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Mon Jun 29 Round of 32: Winner Grp C vs Runner-up Grp F (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Sat Jul 4 Round of 16: TBC vs TBC (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets

NRG Stadium will host a total of seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes five group stage games, one tie during the Round of 32 stage, and one during the Round of 16 phase.

The multi-purpose stadium, which opened in 2002, has staged a range of major sporting and entertainment events. As well as regular NFL games, it has held the Super Bowl twice (Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 and Super Bowl LI in 2017). NRG Stadium also hosted WrestleMania in 2009 and some of the world’s biggest music artists have played concerts there.

How to buy Houston World Cup Tickets at NRG Stadium

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

NRG Stadium overview

World Cup Capacity 68,311 Year opened 2002 Regular Tenant(s) Houston Texans (NFL) Address One NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054, USA Tickets Tickets

What is the NRG Stadium World Cup seat map?

The NRG Stadium World Cup seat map utilizes a multi-tiered oval layout divided into four primary FIFA ticket categories, which are as follows:

Category 1 (Premium Sidelines) : Located in the lower tier (100 Level) along the central sidelines. These offer the most direct, close-up views of the pitch.

Category 2 (Corners & Extended Sidelines) : This covers the lower-tier corner sections and select upper-tier sideline seats that extend outward from midfield.

Category 3 (Behind Goals & Upper Corners) : Situated in the upper deck levels directly behind the goals, as well as the higher corner sections.

Category 4 (Highest Elevation) : The most budget-friendly seats are located in the highest 600 and 700 Level corner sections. They provide a panoramic, bird's-eye view.

History of NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium opened in 2002 and it’s been home to the NFL's Houston Texans since then. Famously, it became the first NFL venue to have a retractable roof.

However, it's no surprise that NRG Stadium is hosting seven matches during the 2026 World Cup, as it has become a renowned soccer spot. The United States men's national team has played there on a number of occasions and Mexico also use the venue to host international friendlies.

Talking of USA and Mexico, the neighbours and rivals went head-to-head at NRG Stadium last July, in the final of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Over 70,000 fans saw Mexico claim a 2-1 victory and the trophy.

Which teams play at NRG Stadium?

NRG Stadium is currently home to the Houston Texans of NFL fame.

Team League Houston Texans NFL

How to get to NRG Stadium

Public transport

The best and most efficient way to get to NRG Stadium by public transport during the World Cup is to take the METRORail Red Line light rail, which drops you off just a short walk from the stadium gates.

To accommodate World Cup crowds, trains are being upgraded to two-car capacities and will run every 5 minutes during peak tournament hours. A single ride will cost a flat rate of $1.25. METRO platforms accept credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or you can use the digital Ride METRO app.

By car

Because of extreme matchday traffic and steep stadium parking prices (often exceeding $50), local transit authorities strongly advise avoiding driving directly to the venue. However, if you are using your car, you will need to pre-purchase an official parking pass online at JustPark.

Be prepared for heavy security checkpoints and travel delays that could substantially increase normal commute times across the South Loop, West Loop, and Highway 288.

Guided tours for NRG Stadium

Official FIFA-vetted NRG Stadium tours are available on select non-match dates before and during the World Cup. Tours span 90 minutes to two hours and give you access to premium hospitality spaces, media zones, the locker rooms, and pitchside viewpoints. These exclusive World Cup tours cost around $50 to $60 per person.

Outside of the high-security World Cup windows, standard public tours are managed directly by NRG stadium operators. These are typically scheduled at 10:15 AM, noon, and 2:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays and are priced roughly at $6 for adults.

Places to eat and drink near NRG Stadium

The area directly surrounding NRG Stadium is dominated by a few Texas-staple food establishments. These mainstays, such as Pappasito's Cantina, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Clutch City Cluckers sit just off the highway loop, making them perfect for pre- or post-match meals and drinks. A word of warning: be prepared for immense game-day crowds.

Those looking for a quick beverage nearby could try sports bars like Red River Ice House, which features big screens galore, an outdoor patio, a pool table, and local craft beers. A more high-energy indoor/outdoor spot is Swagger, which offers casual pub grub as well as various food truck alternatives.

To find vibrant soccer-specific watch parties, open-air beer gardens, or a broader variety of independent gastropubs, you can easily ride the METRORail Red Line north into nearby neighborhoods like Rice Village, Midtown, or Downtown.

Simone on Sunset is hosting dedicated soccer parties on its covered outdoor patio and serves pizzas, shareable plates and hand-crafted cocktails. Or there's the Social Beer Garden, which is a massive indoor/outdoor venue with a vibrant atmosphere. It will be showing World Cup matches on a 20-foot LED screen andhas rotating local food trucks for those feeling peckish during the action.



