Neymar to Manchester United?! Red Devils open talks with PSG as agent Casemiro pushes for transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? Several Premier League clubs have entered negotiations with PSG over the Brazil star, L'Equipe reports, and talks with United are the furthest along. Newcastle have previously been reported as one of the clubs eager to bring him to England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are open to selling the 31-year-old this summer and Neymar is seriously considering leaving amid a season in which he and co-star Lionel Messi have repeatedly been targeted for criticism by the club's fans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar's fellow Brazil international Casemiro is pushing for United to bring the ex-Barcelona player to Erik ten Hag's team. The Red Devils would prefer to sign him on loan for the season, but the French side would rather offload him in a permanent deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Old Trafford club may increase their chances of luring Neymar by securing a place in next season's Champions League. They need just one point from their last two matches of the campaign, with a clash against Chelsea coming up on Thursday followed by another home match against Fulham on Sunday.