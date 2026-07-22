Neymar da Silva has courted controversy once again since returning from the 2026 World Cup with the Seleção.

Brazil crashed out early, beaten 2-1 by Norway in the round of 16.

Just days after that exit, Neymar stunned everyone by turning up in Las Vegas for a poker tournament.

The Brazil captain's appearance at the event lit up social media, with many branding it a glaring contradiction of the gloom that followed Brazil's elimination.

Now he has done it again. This time he seized on being left out of Santos' trip to Venezuela to face Universidad Central in the first round of Sudamericana qualifying, with the coaching staff resting him, and instead joined his friends for the fourth stage of the Brazilian poker tournament, according to Brazil's Globo network.

Brazil's ESPN reported that Neymar won 53,500 Brazilian reais at the poker tournament in 2025. The stage runs until 30 July, and Neymar is expected to feature again in the coming days.