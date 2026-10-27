Newcastle United star Amar Dedic returns to Bosnia squad for crucial Nations League double-header

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Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Sergej Barbarez has officially unveiled his 26-man roster for the upcoming UEFA Nations League double-header against Sweden and Romania this November. The squad selection is highlighted by the return of Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic, who looks set to play a pivotal role in the Dragons' defensive line.

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Dedic offers major defensive boost

The inclusion of Dedic serves as a major point following a period of uncertainty regarding his fitness. The full-back had previously missed the September and October international breaks due to a recurring hamstring issue, which subsequently sparked tension between the club and the national team. Concerns had reached a peak when he aggravated the issue during a Premier League clash with Leeds United, leading to a sustained period on the sidelines earlier in the season.

His return to the fold alongside Atalanta's Sead Kolasinac provides Barbarez with experienced options in the defensive third. The backline also features Leeds United youngster Tarik Muharemovic and Schalke's Nikola Katic, as the coaching staff looks to build a robust unit capable of thwarting Sweden's attacking threats. The competition for places in the starting eleven remains fierce, with ten defenders named in the 26-player roster.

Barbarez prioritises continuity for November fixtures

Barbarez has opted for a blend of established stars and emerging talents. The Dragons are scheduled to travel to Solna to face Sweden on November 14, followed by a home fixture against Romania in Zenica just three days later. With both matches, the national team boss is focused on maintaining the momentum built during recent international windows. The manager expressed significant confidence in the current trajectory of his squad, noting that the previous four outings provided ample evidence of tactical growth and mental fortitude.

"The previous four matches gave us plenty of reasons to be satisfied. We saw a team that believes in itself, fights and knows what it wants on the pitch," Barbarez told NFSBiH. "Our journey continues, but we don’t forget what our goal is, which we keep firmly in sight, and that’s achieving the best possible position in the draw for European Championship qualifiers. Our ultimate goal is also to qualify for the upcoming major tournament."

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"Our energy and our approach have never been in question; that’s been one of our biggest strengths since we’ve been together. If that remains at the level it’s been so far, then we have a very good chance of deciding the upcoming matches in our favor, meaning trying to win them."

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Midfield stability and Juventus talent included

In the middle of the park, Barbarez has leaned on the reliability of Genk’s Benjamin Tahirovic and Armin Gigovic of BSC Young Boys. The squad also receives a boost from Juventus prospect Kerim Alajbegovic, whose recent hip scare in Turin proved to be minor. The inclusion of these technical operators suggests a desire to control possession in Zenica, where the Dragons have historically thrived under pressure.

The midfield group is rounded out by Ivan Sunjic and PSV Eindhoven’s Esmir Bajraktarevic, providing a mix of defensive screening and creative flair. Barbarez has made it clear that the ultimate objective remains qualification for a major tournament, and he views this specific group of midfielders as essential to implementing his tactical vision on the pitch throughout the Nations League campaign.

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Stuttgart star Demirovic leads the line

Up front, VfB Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic will lead the attack as the primary goal threat. He is joined by Haris Tabakovic of RB Salzburg and Sint-Truiden forward Samed Bazdar, giving Bosnia multiple profiles to use against varying defensive setups. Jovo Lukic and Matej Deket provide further depth, ensuring that Barbarez has tactical flexibility should the matches require a more direct approach in the closing stages.

With the squad now finalised, the focus shifts to the training camp in Sarajevo before the team departs for Sweden. The Dragons are currently searching for the clinical edge that will allow them to turn competitive performances into maximum points.