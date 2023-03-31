Huge blow for Napoli as in-form Victor Osimhen could MISS Champions League tie against AC Milan due to injury

In-form forward Victor Osimhen could miss Napoli's Champions League tie against Milan, after a muscle injury has ruled him out of Serie A action.

Osimhen a doubt for crucial European fixture

Forward has 21 goals in 23 league games

Absence caused by muscle injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Serie A leaders Napoli have racked up a massive 19-point lead at the top of the table, but star striker Osimhen has been ruled out of action at a crucial period in their season. Recent discomfort in his left adductor caused him to undergo tests, which revealed a distraction lesion.

As a result, he's certain to miss Napoli's league fixture against Milan this weekend, and the 24-year-old remains a doubt for the following games. Unfortunately for Milan, one of these upcoming fixtures is a huge Champions League clash, also against Milan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taking place on 12 April, the first round of Napoli's European game against the Rossoneri represents a huge chance for the Serie A leaders; however, it's unlikely that Osimhen will be available. Manager Luciano Spalletti will be desperate to get the Nigeria international back for the second round of the tie, but it's currently unclear how long Osimhen will be out for.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Before this season, Napoli had never reached the quarter finals of the Champions League before. They don't have an illustrious record in European competitions — but they have a fantastic opportunity to change that. While strong opponents, Milan are a beatable team, and given Napoli's electric form this season, Spalletti's side will fancy their chances.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? After their game against Milan in the league this Sunday, the Partenopei are off to Lecce for a Serie A match they'll be expected to win. Then comes Napoli's huge clash at San Siro, with or without Osimhen, in the Champions League quarter-finals.