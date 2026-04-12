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Driss El Jabali3HD
Jonathan van Haaster

Translated by

Moroccan magic: an absolutely stunning goal is a serious contender for the Puskás Award

MAS Fes vs Wydad Casablanca
MAS Fes
Wydad Casablanca
Botola Pro

Driss El Jabli is rapidly attracting global attention. The Maghreb Fez winger curled in a spectacular rabona goal in his side’s league clash with Wydad AC.

In the 80th minute, a minute after former France international Wissam Ben Yedder had come on as a substitute for Wydad, El Jabli scored the only and therefore winning goal of the match.

The 28-year-old centre-back, standing a metre outside the box, controlled the ball cleanly before curling a Rabona into the top corner.

Stunned by his own brilliance, El Jabli leapt the advertising boards and embraced several jubilant team-mates.

The strike is a strong contender for the Puskás Award, given to the year’s most beautiful goal.

Former Eredivisie winger Nordin Amrabat, now 39 and on the pitch for Wydad, was a firsthand witness to the spectacular strike.

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