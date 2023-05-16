From MLS to Man Utd? Wayne Rooney backed by Dimitar Berbatov to be future Red Devils boss

Wayne Rooney is being backed to tread a path from MLS to Manchester United, with Dimitar Berbatov tipping him as a future Red Devils boss.

Record goalscorer for Red Devils

Spent 13 years at Old Trafford

Currently coaching in America

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England international boasts strong ties to Old Trafford from his playing days, with 13 memorable years spent in Manchester becoming United’s all-time leading goalscorer. Rooney has moved into coaching since hanging up his boots, with a testing spell at Derby followed by a return to D.C United in the United States. Berbatov believes the 37-year-old has offered enough to suggest that he will be ready to take the reins of a Premier League heavyweight such as United at some stage – with current Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick another that could work his way into contention for the most prestigious of posts.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-United striker Berbatov has told Betfred of his former team-mate Rooney and whether he could retrace steps to Manchester: “Not many players from my time at Manchester United have actually gone into management, but in my opinion, Wayne Rooney would like to be a future Manchester United manager and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be. He’s currently paying his dues in club management at the moment, gaining vital experience and getting better and better, so I’m pretty sure he will manage Manchester United one day. I’m sure Michael Carrick would also like to be Manchester United manager in the future. Anybody would want to manage the club they love and he’s currently doing very well at Middlesbrough. Michael was a very intelligent player on the pitch, a midfield maestro, and he’s showing everybody that he’s a very intelligent manager too.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag is currently calling the shots at United, bringing their six-year wait for major silverware to a close in 2023, and will be overseeing transfer business this summer. Berbatov added on who the Red Devils should be targeting to fill their problematic No.9 position: “I still believe that Victor Osimhen is the man that Manchester United should be chasing. He has the speed and the capability of scoring goals that Manchester United need in front of goal, so he’s my number one choice. Ivan Toney has had a great season, but I don’t know if he can adapt to the way that Manchester United play football under Erik ten Hag, so that’s why I believe Victor Osimhen should be the priority. We don’t know who else Manchester United are going to chase in the transfer market, but they certainly need a player that’s capable of scoring many, many goals. I believe Harry Kane is going to stay at Tottenham as I don’t believe he will want to tarnish his reputation and legacy at Spurs. There are young players out there who can pledge their future to Manchester United and importantly, bring goals to the table.”

WHAT NEXT? United have been heavily linked with Kane and Osimhen – while the likes of Toney, Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund also generate transfer talk – and it remains to be seen whether they can find somebody that is capable of following in the footsteps of 253-goal Rooney.