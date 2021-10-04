Mbappe: I told PSG in July I wanted to leave
Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave in July amid reported interest from Real Madrid.
Mbappe's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer as he emerged as a primary target for Real, who submitted multiple bids for his services.
The Spanish giants' final offer reportedly came in at over €220 million, but PSG refused to sanction the striker's departure, despite the fact he continued to stall on signing a new contract at Parc des Princes.
What's been said?
The French striker has told RMC Sport: ""People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true.
"I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement.
"It is a club which brought me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can turn around. I
"I wanted everyone to come out grown-up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don't don't want me to leave, I will stay."
