Mason Mount wouldn't improve Man Utd but they should 'go all in' for Harry Kane, insists Roy Keane

Roy Keane isn't convinced Manchester United should sign Mason Mount, but believes Harry Kane would take them to the next level.

Keane not sure about Mount links

Endorses Kane and Rice as United targets

Ten Hag looking to build again in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? United have been credited with an interest in both Mount and Kane in recent weeks, as well as their England teammate Declan Rice as Erik ten Hag tries to turn his team into title challengers after a respectable third place finish in the Premier League this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Keane was asked on Sky Sports about the transfer links. He said: "I wouldn’t be so sure about Mount. He’s gone off the boil a little bit. I know he can bounce back and he’s got qualities, I was raving about him a few years ago but he’s just gone missing this last year or two, again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team.

"They’ve been linked with lots of players but the one who would excite you is Kane. I think Rice would be a decent signing. But in terms of the excitement and a goalscorer, you’d go all in for Kane but can you see Spurs selling to Man United? Very, very difficult."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Mount and Kane have just a year remaining on their respective contracts at Chelsea and Tottenham, suggesting they could well move on this summer while their clubs can attract fees. Striker would appear to be Ten Hag's top priority in the transfer market, with neither Anthony Martial or Wout Weghorst fitting the bill this season just gone at Old Trafford.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

Sky Sports Football

WHAT NEXT? United's attention will now turn to their summer dealings, which will no doubt be affected by the impending takeover of the club, with the Glazers ready to sell to either Sir Jim Ratcliffe or a Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim.