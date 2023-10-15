Manchester United Women's goalkeeper Mary Earps was honoured ahead of her 100th appearance for the club.

Earps makes her 100th appearance

Named FIFA's Best Women's GK for 2023

30 y/o had been linked with a move to Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the Red Devils' clash against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon in the WSL, the 30-year-old was handed a special memento to mark her 100th appearance in United colours. She was presented the award by first-team boss Marc Skinner and the club's goalkeeping coach Ian Wilcock.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been linked all summer with a move to fellow WSL rivals Arsenal, Earps stayed put at the club she joined back in 2019 from Wolfsburg. After returning home from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup too as runners-up, she later admitted that the period had been one of the toughest of her career to date.

WHAT NEXT FOR EARPS?: For now, Earps continues as Man Utd's number one and has so far started every game of the 2023/24 season. She also made her UEFA Women's Champions League debut against PSG in midweek, with the tie nicely poised at 1-1 heading into the second leg.