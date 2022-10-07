Marseille vs Ajaccio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Marseille welcome Ajaccio to face them at Stade Vélodrome. It's second versus bottom as both teams head into the latest round of fixtures - and there's only way it looks like it can go.

But the visitors really need to dig deep to goose their chances of survival in a competitive relegation race - so could they truly spring one of the great early term surprises?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Marseille vs Ajaccio date & kick-off time

Game: Marseille vs Ajaccio Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 11:00am ET / 9:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Marseille vs Ajaccio on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Marseille squad & team news

Second behind Paris Saint-Germain heading into this latest batch of fixtures, Marseille look every inch the credible title contender to the incumbent champions.

That pursuit of silverware will only come through consistency though, which marks this match out as a must-win slam-dunk encounter, despite the gulf on the table.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ngapandouetnbu, López, Blanco Defenders Bailly, Gigot, Balerdi, Clauss, Touré, Kolašinac, Kaboré, Tavares, Mbemba Midfielders Guendouzi, Gerson, Rongier, Gueye, Veretout, Harit Forwards Payet, Suárez, Dieng, Bakambu, Ünder, Sanchez

Ajaccio squad and team news

Rooted to the foot and already likely to have an eye on life back in Ligue 2, it is still early enough for Ajaccio to escape any relegation dogfight.

But such success is almost certain to rest on their prospects of stringing together a run of truly remarkable form - and that feels like something of a stretch as matters stand.