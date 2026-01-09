How to get Manchester United vs Manchester City tickets: Manchester Derby, January fixture, information & more

It's been a tough ask at times being a Man United fan over recent seasons, but hope always springs eternal and Red Devils’ devotees will be praying that a more positive future now awaits during the second half of the season and beyond, following Ruben Amorim’s recent departure.

There's a huge encounter arriving fast on the horizon, the biggest Reds' match of any season, with local rivals, Man City, arriving at Old Trafford on January 17.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, including how to buy tickets and how much they cost.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League fixture?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sat, Jan 17 - 12:30 Manchester United vs Manchester City Old Trafford Tickets



Old Trafford has been the home ground of Manchester United since 1910. With a capacity of just under 75,000, 'The Theatre of Dreams' (as it is fondly known by Reds' fans) is the largest club football stadium in the UK and the second-largest football stadium overall after Wembley Stadium. Should further expansion occur, it is likely to involve the addition of a second tier to the South Stand, which would raise the capacity to around 88,000, although alternative suggestions have been made for a brand new stadium in recent years.

Aside from hosting Man Utd matches, Old Trafford has been used for a number of high-profile footballing events, including FA Cup matches (numerous semi-finals, the 1915 final, and several final replays), England fixtures and matches at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 1996 and the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. The stadium also hosted the all-Italian Champions League Final in 2003, where AC Milan beat Juventus on penalties.

What to expect from Manchester United vs Manchester City?

While Manchester derbies at the Etihad Stadium have been a frustrating watch for Man Utd supporters of late, the Reds have by no means played second fiddle to Pep’s posse in all recent encounters. City came out on top when the pair met in the 2023 FA Cup Final, but Man Utd gained revenge just twelve months later at Wembley, when clinching their 13th title in the competition, which marked their second cup success under Erik ten Hag’s tenure.

In terms of match-ups with their arch-rivals at Old Trafford, the Red Devils will have fond memories of their Premier League meeting in January 2023. In a drama-filled encounter (aren’t all Manchester derbies), Jack Grealish would give City the lead in the 60th minute only for the Reds to roar back with two goals in the space of four minutes from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

How to buy Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League tickets?

Safe to say, the demand for Man Utd football tickets is astronomical, and this affects the purchasing processes at every level. Manchester United is, by most counts, the third-most supported club in the world after Real Madrid and Barcelona. They have 200+ million followers across social media and the club have estimated that they have over 1 billion fans/supporters worldwide. Added to that, there's a colossal number of season ticket holders (50,000+) at every home game, which puts a squeeze on the number of remaining match tickets.

As a rule, Manchester United tickets almost never go on sale to non-members. General sales are very rare and often limited to low-demand fixtures. Club members can buy home tickets through five major and 35 smaller releases each season.

These ticket drops are unpredictable, so fans often sign up for alerts. For some of the high-profile fixtures, such as the Manchester derby, Manchester United run ballots for members about eight weeks before the matches are due to kick-off. Deposits are required, and success rates can be as low as 10%, due to the fierce demand. Extra ticket drops will then follow for individual matches in the weeks and days before the fixture.

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Manchester United tickets, those looking to attend the Manchester derby may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as Viagogo, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining last-minute tickets.

How much are Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League tickets?

For the first time this season, match tickets at Old Trafford will be priced according to the category of the fixture, bringing Manchester United into line with most other Premier League clubs.

There are three categories of pricing for Premier League games (category A, B and C), and a fourth (category D) for some cup games, reflecting the varying levels of demand for different games. All concessions for junior and senior fans will remain in place.

Ticket category pricing is as follows:

Category D: £32-£52 (cup fixtures only)

Category C: £37-£60 (2 x PL fixtures)

Category B: £57-£86 (11 x PL fixtures)

Category A: £59-£97 (6 x PL fixtures)

(NB: The Manchester City match has unsurprisingly been designated Category A)

Pricing also varies for concessionary tickets, with Over 65s and 18-21-year-olds paying between £34 and £65, while Under-18s can get in for as little as £14 in the Family Stand or as much as £47 in the 93:20 section.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as Viagogo are currently available from £213.

What hospitality packages are available for Manchester United vs Manchester City?

Manchester United hospitality packages are also a great way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so it can be a good choice when other options are limited.

What you get with Man Utd Hospitality Packages depends on the suite. However, some benefits apply to all VIP tickets at Old Trafford. These include:

Deluxe padded seats

Access to exclusive lounges

Complimentary refreshments

Q&As with former Man United stars

Matchday entertainment

Retail discounts at the Megastore

Extended opening hours starting three hours before kick-off

Below is a selection of the hospitality packages available for Manchester United matches at Old Trafford:

Museum Experience Post-Match (from £340)

A seat in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, with post-match access to the Manchester United Museum for 90 minutes, combined with casual dining and a complimentary bar.

The International (from £425)

One of the most relaxed and informal packages, set in traditional surroundings in the heart of the Stretford End. Casual dining experience with a complimentary drinks selection.

Red Cafe (from £549)

A stunning view from your seat at Old Trafford in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, with a drinks reception, three-course menu, post-match snacks and complimentary beer, wine & soft drinks.

Trinity Club (pre-match from £425, post-match from £299)

A seat in the East Stand (tier 2), with a hot & cold buffet and inclusive bar.

Warwick Suite Executive Box (from £1250)

A private space connected to our luxurious Warwick Suite, offering a premium buffet menu, fully inclusive bar and classic pies and full-time.