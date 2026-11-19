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Manchester United plan to back new head coach Mauricio Pochettino in the January transfer window as the club look to turn around a poor league campaign. Defensive additions top the recruitment agenda, with Fulham pair Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson plus Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite under consideration.

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Hierarchy address dismal domestic start

According to Sky Sports News, Old Trafford chiefs are prepared to strengthen at left-back, centre-back and forward this winter after admitting they lacked depth following the summer window. Transfer plans were already in place under Michael Carrick before his dismissal last week following United's worst start to a league season in 40 years. Pochettino will now be consulted in the coming weeks to shape the final targets.

Left-footed targets headline backline search

The report states that United are prioritising a left-footed centre-back as Lisandro Martinez enters the final year of his deal and is unlikely to receive fresh terms despite a 12-month option. Fulham defender Bassey, 26, has impressed despite his side's struggles and has six months remaining plus a club option, though Cottagers boss Alvaro Arbeloa rates him among the world's best and wants an extension. Everton hold a stronger stance over long-term target Branthwaite, 24, who is tied down until 2030 after two bids reaching £50m failed in 2024.

At left-back, where five players have struggled since United focused on midfield signings over the summer, the broadcaster notes that Fulham's 29-year-old Robinson remains tracked after working under Pochettino with the USA. Barcelona's Alejandro Balde could be revisited if terms suit all parties, while Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri is not a target and Newcastle's Lewis Hall remains a longer-term option.

Sesko injury prompts attacking hunt

Further up the pitch, the outlet reveals United will explore forward reinforcements with main No. 9 Benjamin Sesko sidelined until at least January. Although the Red Devils scored seven goals across their last two outings before the break, they have missed a physical focal point in attack. Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was of interest, yet a bid is not expected with the forward likely to remain at Elland Road.

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Widespread departures appear improbable due to long-term injuries and Pochettino needing time to evaluate his squad. However, Joshua Zirkzee continues to draw Italian interest and could leave if a suitable offer arrives and replacement cover is found.

Contract decisions complicate squad rebuild

Alongside plotting January arrivals, Pochettino must help manage several senior contracts entering their final six months at Old Trafford. Captain Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are all nearing the end of their deals, though United hold 12-month extension options on both Fernandes and Maguire. Any winter outgoings could ultimately dictate how aggressively the club reinforce the Argentine's squad when the window opens.