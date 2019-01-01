Man Utd star Lindelof signs new five-year deal

The 25-year-old has impressed at the heart of United's defence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has committed his future to the club until at least 2024

Victor Lindelof has signed a new five-year contract at , the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old Swedish international has committed his future with a deal running until the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year's extension.

He has made 74 appearances for United since joining from in 2017, and has particularly impressed since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment at Old Trafford last season.

Lindelof told the club's website: “Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home. I have grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years and for that I am grateful to everyone at the club for their help and support.

"I love playing football and my aim now is to help the team to win trophies and repay the fans for their unrivalled support.

“I know that everyone at the club shares this vision and will give everything to get Manchester United back to where it belongs.

”I’m still young and know I can improve further but with the help of the boss and his coaching staff, I believe that only good things are ahead for this great club.”

United signed Lindelof from Benfica in a deal reported to be worth up to €45 million (£40m/$51m) but, while the then 22-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions, he struggled for consistency amid competition from the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

He has flourished during Solskjaer’s reign so far, however, and will be confident of a regular starting place alongside new defensive partner Harry Maguire.

“Victor has established himself here and has become a very important part of our team,” Solskjaer added.

“He brings calmness on the pitch and I can see that he is determined to help this club and to be successful here.

“I’m extremely happy that he has committed his future to Manchester United. We’re all looking forward to working together to deliver the success and get United back to where we know the club belongs.”

Lindelof and United return to European competition in the on Thursday night, with a home fixture against Kazakhstani champions Astana in Group L.

They will then look to build on last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester with a trip to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.