‘Manchester United would be daft not to ask the Kane question’ – Ince urges enquiry for Spurs striker

The former Red Devils star admits the England international would be a “guarantee” to succeed at Old Trafford, but he may not want to make the move

would be “daft” not to ask the transfer question on Harry Kane, says Paul Ince, but the Red Devils should not expect to get the answer they are hoping for from the striker.

A move to Old Trafford is once again being mooted for the international. It has been suggested that a record-breaking transfer package could be pieced together that is worth up to the £200 million ($244m) mark.

United do have money to spend in the next window and are eager to reinforce their ranks after rediscovering a spark prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

Kane would add a guaranteed source of goals, with Ince admitting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be pushing for a deal even if there is no obvious agreement to be found.

The former Red Devils midfielder told Paddy Power: “I cannot see Harry Kane to Manchester United happening. I can see him going, yes, and wanting to leave Tottenham, but not to join United.

“People keep saying that what they keep forgetting is they’ve got Marcus Rashford up front. He’s always wanted to play up front, but what you need to remember is he can also play off the left-hand side, as we’ve seen from plenty of his goals this season.

“Plus, between him and Anthony Martial, Kane coming in would also bring some competition to the side. There’s always been a sense of competition at United, and it would be nice to see that back again, players fighting for their places.

“So if you’re looking at Rashford left, Kane centre and Jadon Sancho on the right, it sounds pretty nice doesn’t it? But it probably sounds like a dream for a reason, it is a dream.”

Ince added: “Don’t get me wrong, if, and it’s a big if, United can get Kane, and he fancies the move, surely you’re going to go for him. You’d be absolutely daft not to. If you can get him, then you have to go and get him, but I can’t see it being the case.

“Spurs fans won’t like to hear me say this either, but sometimes as a player you simply need a new challenge. Whether that’s at Old Trafford, or in my opinion, more likely abroad, who knows?

“However if he’s on the market then if you’ve got to at least have a go at getting him, if you’re United. You’re taking a completely complete, proven player. He’s only going to get better and better. He's a guarantee.”