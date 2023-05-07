Man Utd ready €60m offer for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae as transfer scramble starts for Serie A title winners

Manchester United are reportedly readying a €60 million (£53m/$67m) bid for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

Defender starring in Italy

Title winner in 2022-23

Release clause in contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korea international has seen his stock soar during the 2022-23 campaign, with Serie A title success savoured in Italy while also catching the eye at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Despite only spending one season in Naples, another big-money move could now be on the cards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kim is said to have a €45m (£40m/$50m) release clause in his contract that can be triggered by foreign teams between July 1-15, with Napoli preparing to make a considerable profit from any sale. They will be reluctant sellers, but are prepared to listen to offers.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Corriere dello Sport claims that Premier League giants United are looking to blow any rival suitors out of the water by tabling a bid that exceeds the release terms in Kim’s deal. They feel that such an approach will tempt Napoli to the negotiating table and allow them to acquire a top target.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United have also been heavily linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with the Nigeria international netting 27 goals this season, with the Red Devils looking to freshen up their ranks and build a squad that will allow Erik ten Hag to piece together a Premier League title challenge in 2023-24.