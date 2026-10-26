'Success is a motivation, not the end goal' - World Cup winner Luis de la Fuente reacts to Ballon d'Or coach award

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Luis de la Fuente has cemented his legacy as one of the modern greats after being named the best coach in world football. The Spanish tactician accepted the prestigious award following a historic campaign that saw his national team reach the summit of the sport.

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A night of glory for the Spanish mastermind

De la Fuente has officially been crowned the world's best coach after receiving the Johan Cruyff Trophy at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. The veteran manager was the clear favourite for the accolade following Spain's dominant run to the World Cup title, where his side captivated fans with a blend of tactical discipline and creative flair.

Standing on the stage to accept the trophy, De la Fuente remained humble despite the magnitude of the occasion. He was quick to acknowledge the quality of his peers and the collective effort required to reach such heights. 'Good evening, it is a real honour for me to receive this prize. It's an honor; just being among the nominees was a prize in itself. Therefore, I want to congratulate the other nominees, who have also earned their place here. I see this as a collective achievement: a wonderful group of players and coaching staff, the best in the world, if I may say so,' he told the star-studded audience.

Overcoming elite competition for the crown

The race for the Cruyff Trophy was incredibly competitive, featuring several managers who enjoyed landmark seasons. De la Fuente edged out a strong field of Spanish compatriots, including Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Enrique, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, and Unai Emery, who led Aston Villa to Europa League glory. Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany completed the five-man shortlist, though the Belgian was unable to attend the ceremony due to health issues.

Despite the pedigree of his rivals, De la Fuente's World Cup win proved to be the deciding factor for the voters. The Spanish coach used his platform to ensure that every member of the federation felt part of the victory, stating, 'I want to thank the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation), the president, the sporting director, and all the staff. And, of course, my agency as well.'

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The philosophy behind the world champions

Having finished third in the voting when he led Spain to Euro 2024 glory, the 65-year-old has now claimed the top prize following his World Cup triumph. Yet rather than viewing these achievements as the peak of his career, De la Fuente sees them as fuel for the future. 'Success is not the end goal: this award is not a goal reached, it's a motivation,' he explained to the gathered legends and media.

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Emphasising continuous growth, De la Fuente paid tribute to those who supported his journey, concluding his speech: 'I want to end by thanking my family, those who are here and those who are no longer with us. I remember my parents and my brother.' He added that 'individual achievements are a reflection of a collective achievement.'

Romeu pays tribute to Barcelona stars after award win

Barcelona boss Pere Romeu was crowned Women's Coach of the Year at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, capping off a remarkable campaign with the Catalan giants. Upon receiving the award on stage, Romeu expressed his gratitude, stating: 'Pleasure to be here and to receive this award. Thank you so much. Congratulations to everyone else.'

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The Spaniard was quick to attribute his individual recognition to his squad's collective effort and sustained dominance in recent years. 'Secondly I feel this is a collective prize, a prize for the team. We have some excellent football players and we have won many titles in previous titles,' Romeu added, before concluding: 'I am very grateful for all the football players who have been part of this past season.'