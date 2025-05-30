How to buy New York Jets vs Denver Broncos tickets: London NFL tickets, resale & more

Tickets are live now for the Jets and Broncos NFL London matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The International NFL Series never fails to entertain, and UK fans are in for a treat this autumn, with three face-offs in London to enjoy. One of this year’s most anticipated games? The Denver Broncos vs the New York Jets, live at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 12.

With its regular appearance in the NFL League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is known for previous iconic clashes, with matches from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, just to name a few. This year, it's time for the Jets and Broncos to take the field.

NFL Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tickets - including the Vikings vs Browns - are on sale now, so grab them whilst you can.

The Jets, with their rising star talent, will square up against a Broncos squad hungry to prove themselves, and with both teams stacked with playmakers, this London fixture could be one of the most exciting games of the series.

Leading up to the iconic Super Bowl LX, the international league is only getting more exciting. Don't want to miss out? Here's all the deets you need for the New York Jets vs Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When is New York Jets vs Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Date Sunday, October 12 2025 Time 14:30 BST Location Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Ticket Release May 29, 09:00 BST Tickets NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub

When are NFL London tickets released?

Getty Images

Tickets for Jets vs Broncos went live on Wednesday, May 29, at 9:00 AM BST across official platforms like the NFL website and Ticketmaster.

The Vikings vs Browns clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — set for Sunday, October 5 — also saw tickets released on May 29, alongside the Jets vs Broncos game.

Still hoping to score tickets for the wider NFL International Series? Fixtures in Madrid, Berlin, and Dublin are rolling out through June and July, so keep an eye on those drops. As for Brazil, we’re still waiting on a confirmed release date for the São Paulo game, so stay tuned.

Over at Wembley Stadium, tickets for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams went live on May 30. With the Jags making their return to London’s biggest stage, demand is expected to be fierce, so don’t hang around if you want a seat at that showdown.

How to buy New York Jets vs Denver Broncos tickets

Getty Images

Tickets for Browns vs Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have been released, so if you didn't get your hands on the tickets straight away, fret not, because there are still loads left.

Missed out on the first drop? Don’t worry - you can still check StubHub for verified resale tickets. Be sure to review the NFL’s resale guidelines when purchasing through third-party sellers to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

How much do NFL London tickets cost?

Getty Images

In London, both Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley Stadium have a wide range of options to select from, depending on where you want to sit.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, you can expect prices starting from £72 for category 9 and upwards to around £250 for the highest categories, looking at those closest to the pitch.

Here's what to expect from the average prices of NFL London tickets from the Browns vs Vikings game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Location Average Price Tickets Category 1 £230 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 2 £220 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 3 £210 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 4 £195 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 5 £180 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 6 £160 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 7 £130 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 8 £105 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 9 £72 Ticketmaster, StubHub

What are the prices for hospitality packages at NFL London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Want to take your NFL London experience up a notch? Hospitality packages at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offer the ultimate game-day upgrade, combining top-tier comfort with unbeatable views. Prices start at £499, offering fans a luxurious way to catch all the action.

These aren't just seats, they're an all-access pass to an elevated experience. Think VIP entrances, gourmet dining, private lounges, and some of the best vantage points in the stadium to soak in the atmosphere.

Packages are available via Seat Unique and Tottenham’s official hospitality platform, but demand is high and availability is limited, so if you’re going big, it’s smart to book early.

Where to stay for NFL London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Thinking of making it an NFL London experience? London has a selection of accommodation you can choose from to make your visit really worth it - from flats near the stadium, to hotels in the best places of the city, you won't have to stress.

Want to see what's available already? The map below allows you to see and search for the nearest accommodations, including prices and locations of hotels in London. Easy.

When are the 2025 NFL International Games?

With the introduction of the new Dublin, Ireland fixture, there are now seven international games to choose from, with three in London and one in each city of Dublin, São Paulo, Berlin, and Madrid. Want the full details? Here is the full list of fixtures below.