How to watch Eritrea vs Guinea with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 16 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Eritrea host Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with both sides having met just three days ago in the reverse fixture.

Guinea arrive in confident shape after winning that first meeting 2-1, and Paulo Duarte's side will look to back up that result with another positive performance on the road.

Eritrea, managed by Hesham Yakan, are bottom of Group D and badly need points to keep any qualification hopes alive. Their recent form makes grim reading, with three defeats in their last four competitive outings.

Guinea sit second in the group and know that a win here would strengthen their position considerably heading into the final stages of qualification.

For Eritrea, this is a must-not-lose situation at home. The pressure falls squarely on the hosts to produce a response after the defeat in Guinea earlier this week.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Eritrea vs Guinea, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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