WATCH: Lionel Messi comes off bench to score sensational first MLS goal for Inter Miami in win over New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi scored a lovely late goal, his first in the MLS, to seal three points for Inter Miami away at New York Red Bulls.

Replaced Leonardo Campana on hour-mark

Scored one minute from time

Goal sealed eighth consecutive Inter Miami win

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi had to watch on from the bench as his side went into the lead thanks to a first-half goal from Diego Gomez but wasn't to be denied grabbing the headlines as he added a late second to ensure the three points would be coming back to Florida.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's was an important strike as Inter Miami's MLS campaign resumed after a two and a half month hiatus - they last played in the league on July 16, losing 3-0 away to St. Louis. In the meantime, Messi helped secure the Leagues Cup and the Herons also reached the final of the U.S Open Cup, beating Cincinnati on penalties on August 24.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? He will, of course, be happy about his exploits as a second-half substitute but will be targeting a start in Inter Miami's next outing at home to Nashville on August 31.