No Lionel Messi for Inter Miami! Argentine misses U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo due to injury

Lionel Messi didn't even make the teamsheet as Inter Miami will be without their talisman Wednesday evening in the U.S. Open Cup final.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi picked up an injury on September 20 in a match against Toronto FC and was removed after 37 minutes. He has yet to play competitive minutes since. The Herons will be without their talisman and leading scorer to begin the match Wednesday, a massive blow to Tata Martino's side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami have won two of three matches they have played without Messi since his arrival in July, but the red-hot Dynamo may prove to be their biggest test yet. Without their best player, it will be their biggest accomplishment yet if they can pull of a result.

In addition to the absence of Messi, fellow summer signing and former Barcelona teammate of the Argentine, Jordi Alba, did not make the roster due to inury either.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND MIAMI? The Herons will look to claim their second trophy of the season Wednesday night, but this time around, it will be without Messi.

