WATCH: Lewandowski's dazzling flick sets up Pedri goal for Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona newcomer Robert Lewandowski gave Camp Nou a dazzling first-half performance that saw him score and register two outrageous assists - the pick of the bunch being a lovely flick into the path of Pedri. The Spaniard sent the defender the wrong way before powering a strike into the bottom corner and scoring Barca's fourth of the night.
Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele also linked up nicely in the rampant first-half showing, with the Frenchman hammering the ball home from just inside the box.
Editors' Picks
WATCH: Lewandowski and Pedri combine for Barcelona's fourth goal against Pumas
🎩 Lewandowski + Pedri 🎯— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022
A perfect flick and finish 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VCbVTbmxOr
What else has happened in the match?
😍 @lewy_official's first goal for Barça at Spotify Camp Nou! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/UoqaqK8HM4— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022
The definition of class 👏 pic.twitter.com/tK7VsQacvf— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022
The definition of class 👏 pic.twitter.com/tK7VsQacvf— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022