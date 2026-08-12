Leeds United head into the 2026/27 Premier League season with a full year of top-flight football back under their belt, after Daniel Farke guided the club to a comfortable 14th-placed finish last term, safe with three games to spare. It capped a dramatic campaign that saw Leeds sit in the relegation zone after just two rounds before a turnaround, built around a season-defining tactical switch in a win at Manchester City, transformed their form and even carried them to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
Now settled back among the Premier League's established names, Farke and his squad will be targeting further progress at Elland Road, with home clashes against Manchester United, Newcastle, Everton and Manchester City among the standout fixtures fans will want tickets for.
But how can you get your hands on Premier League tickets to see them this season? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Leeds play at Elland Road.
Leeds United's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list
Leeds open the season away at Nottingham Forest and close it away at Crystal Palace. Below is the complete 38-match schedule, home and away, for the season ahead.
|Date & Time
|Fixture
|Venue
|Tickets
|Sat, Aug 22, 2026, 15:00
|Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
|The City Ground (Away)
|Tickets
|Sun, Aug 30, 2026, 14:00
|Leeds United vs Brentford
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Sep 5, 2026, 15:00
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United
|American Express Stadium (Away)
|Tickets
|Mon, Sep 14, 2026, 20:00
|Leeds United vs Newcastle United
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Sep 19, 2026, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Crystal Palace
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Oct 10, 2026, 15:00
|Arsenal vs Leeds United
|Emirates Stadium (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Oct 17, 2026, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Manchester United
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Oct 24, 2026, 15:00
|Sunderland vs Leeds United
|Stadium of Light (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Oct 31, 2026, 16:00
|Bournemouth vs Leeds United
|Vitality Stadium (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Nov 7, 2026, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Nov 21, 2026, 15:00
|Chelsea vs Leeds United
|Stamford Bridge (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Nov 28, 2026, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Coventry City
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Wed, Dec 2, 2026, 20:00
|Manchester City vs Leeds United
|Etihad Stadium (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 5, 2026, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 12, 2026, 15:00
|Liverpool vs Leeds United
|Anfield (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 19, 2026, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Fulham
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 26, 2026, 15:00
|Aston Villa vs Leeds United
|Villa Park (Away)
|Tickets
|Wed, Dec 30, 2026, 20:00
|Hull City vs Leeds United
|MKM Stadium (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Jan 2, 2027, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Everton
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Wed, Jan 6, 2027, 20:00
|Leeds United vs Manchester City
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Jan 16, 2027, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Jan 23, 2027, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Chelsea
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Jan 30, 2027, 15:00
|Coventry City vs Leeds United
|Coventry Building Society Arena (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Feb 6, 2027, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Bournemouth
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Wed, Feb 10, 2027, 20:00
|Everton vs Leeds United
|Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Feb 20, 2027, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Aston Villa
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Feb 27, 2027, 15:00
|Fulham vs Leeds United
|Craven Cottage (Away)
|Tickets
|Wed, Mar 3, 2027, 20:00
|Leeds United vs Hull City
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Mar 13, 2027, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Mar 20, 2027, 16:00
|Newcastle United vs Leeds United
|St James' Park (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Apr 10, 2027, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, Apr 17, 2027, 15:00
|Brentford vs Leeds United
|Gtech Community Stadium (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, Apr 24, 2027, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Liverpool
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, May 1, 2027, 15:00
|Ipswich Town vs Leeds United
|Portman Road (Away)
|Tickets
|Sat, May 8, 2027, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Arsenal
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sat, May 15, 2027, 15:00
|Manchester United vs Leeds United
|Old Trafford (Away)
|Tickets
|Sun, May 23, 2027, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Sunderland
|Elland Road (Home)
|Tickets
|Sun, May 30, 2027, 16:00
|Crystal Palace vs Leeds United
|Selhurst Park (Away)
|Tickets
One of English football's most storied clubs, Leeds' return to the Premier League was confirmed back in 2025 after Farke's side won the Championship title with a club record 100 points.
The ground itself has seen its fair share of big results over the years, and after a solid season back among the elite, there will be big hopes that Farke's side can build on last term's foundations.
How to buy Leeds 2026/27 tickets?
Fans hoping to snap up a ticket at Elland Road this season can purchase their seat from Leeds United's official ticket portal. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Leeds United home tickets this term.
British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:
First to season ticket holders, then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases, finally to the public in the 'General Sale' period. You can also look at resale sites like StubHub and StubHub if you are happy to pick up a second-hand ticket, with both among the more recognised options for supporters chasing a late purchase, with options from as low as £73.
How much are Leeds 2026/27 tickets?
There is a range of categories and prices available for Leeds matchday tickets at Elland Road, ranging from two-figure prices for both adults and concessions. There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure, and it is important to know the variety available:
- With the exception of the East Stand Upper Wings, which are sold at a flat rate, every other area of the ground offers lower pricing for juniors and concessions, which may help you find a more affordable option if you are attending with family or those eligible.
- Leeds categorise their matches according to demand and status, so ticket prices can vary depending on the opponent. The prices below are for Category A+ fixtures, the top-of-the-line games the club play, though these should be confirmed on the club's official site for the current season, as pricing is reviewed annually.
- Tier 1 — East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand: £52.00 adult, £34.00 over 65, £24.00 junior, £26.00 young adult
- Tier 2 — East Stand Upper Wings: £45.00 flat rate (adult, over 65, junior, young adult)
- Tier 3 — North and South Stands: £45.00 adult, £31.00 over 65, £21.00 junior, £23.00 young adult
- Tier 4 — Family Stand: £39.00 adult, £31.00 over 65, £11.00 junior, £23.00 young adult
- Tier 5 — West Stand (Away Fans): £30.00 adult, £29.00 over 65, £24.00 junior, £26.00 young adult