WATCH: He's back! Kylian Mbappe comes in from the cold to net PSG's first goal of the season just 12 minutes after coming on against Toulouse - and it clearly meant a lot

Brendan Madden
Kylian Mbappe PSG Toulouse
K. MbappéPSGPSG vs ToulouseToulouseLigue 1

The returning Kylian Mbappe wasted little time after coming on as a second-half substitute for Paris Saint-Germain at Toulouse on Saturday night.

  • On as sub with Dembele
  • Wins penalty 11 mins later
  • Converts to spark wild celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker ended his exile as he took the field alongside new signing Ousmane Dembele as the Parisians sought a breakthrough. Just 11 minutes later, Mbappe was tripped in the box and he picked himself up to register PSG's first goal of the season from the spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's talisman looked delighted to be back with a fulsome celebration, leaping the advertising hoardings to celebrate with the travelling fans.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE?: He'll fancy his chances of adding to his tally as he spearheads a new-look attack.