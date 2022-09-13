What is Kylian Mbappe's FIFA 23 rating? PSG star's stats revealed

GOAL takes a look at how the PSG and France icon's attributes break down, including his pace and dribbling stats.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the brightest footballing stars on the planet, having already lifted multiple titles with Paris Saint-Germain while also picking up a World Cup winners medal with France at international level.

With both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the wane, the mantle for the best player on earth is up for grabs and Mbappe has been touted as a main contender to follow in their footsteps - alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form for PSG this season, scoring nine goals in his first seven appearances across all competitions.

He is undoubtedly one of the finest forwards in the game, as reflected in EA Sports' decision to keep him as their cover star. The video game developer has now revealed his rating on FIFA 23 ahead of the game's official release date on September 30.

So what is Mbappe's FIFA 23 rating? GOAL takes a look at the breakdown plus his rating history.

What is Kylian Mbappe's FIFA 23 rating?

Mbappe has an overall rating of 91 on FIFA 23. His ratings have not changed from FIFA 22 and he is the joint-highest rated player on the game alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

Mbappe is one of the fastest players in the game with a 97 pace rating and coupled with his impressive dribbling statistics, he is sure to be an unstoppable force in the latest edition of the game.

You can see Mbappe's FIFA 23 ratings in detail below.

Stat Rating PAC 97 SHO 89 PAS 80 DRI 92 DEF 36 PHY 76 OVR 91

Kylian Mbappe's FIFA rating history

Mbappe started his journey in FIFA 17 with a rating of just 71. In the next edition he took a giant leap and was rated 83, an increase of 12 points.

Game Rating FIFA 17 71 FIFA 18 83 FIFA 19 87 FIFA 20 89 FIFA 21 90 FIFA 22 91 FIFA 23 91

Since then he has not looked back. He hit his first 90+ rating in FIFA 21 and in this edition he shares the highest ratings along with four other players.

More FIFA 23 news & updates