Kane overtakes Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as Tottenham striker becomes highest scorer ever in London derbies

With the equaliser against Arsenal, Harry Kane has now surpassed Thierry Henry's tally to become the top goalscorer in London derbies with 44.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Thomas Partey handed Arsenal the lead with a stunning strike in the 20th minute, Kane restored parity from the penalty spot in the 31st minute - his 44th goal in London derbies.

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's goal ensured he overtook Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (43) to become the outright highest scorer in matches against opponents form London. Former Spurs forward Teddy Sheringham, meanwhile, sits in third place on the list with 32 goals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane is now also the only player to have scored a total of 100 Premier League away goals, with his penalty past Lloris seeing him reach a century.