Joseph Kabungo: Caf doping officer died of cardiac arrest, not stampede - NFF

Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed Caf doping control officer Joseph Kabungo had died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

The Zambian, who was on duty as a doping officer, during the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Ghana passed away shortly after the game at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

NFF has provided an account of what led to the death of the Confederation of Africa Football’s medical officer.

In a statement made available to GOAL, the deceased was said to have been found near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team.

“We are terribly shocked at this sad development. The NFF commiserates with world football body Fifa, the Confederation of African Football, the Football Association of Zambia and the family of Dr Kabungo on his sudden passing,” general secretary Mohamed Sanusi was quoted.

“His death pains us very much and we are in a state of deep shock.

“However, it is important to state the facts as they are. According to the information from our own medical officer, Dr Onimisi Ozi Salami who was appointed by Fifa as medical officer for the game, Dr Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team.

“I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn’t make it. He died just as they got to the hospital.”

“I was heading to the dressing room of the Nigerian team when the General Coordinator, Kabore Hubert Bosilong from South Africa called my attention. Dr Kabungo suddenly started gasping for breath,” he said.

“The Fifa Security Officer for the match, Mr Dixon Adol Okello from Uganda also witnessed the incident.

“We tried to resuscitate him there and then, but when this did not appear to be working, we put him in an ambulance and rushed him to Cedar Crest Hospital in Apo, where he gave up the ghost.

“It is a very sad incident and one is shocked that some persons have been putting a terrible slant to the whole thing by saying he was beaten up by fans. That is a lie. He died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest.”

In a related development, NFF chieftains, the medical team and officials of the High Commission of Zambia held a meeting on Wednesday morning to decide their next line of action.