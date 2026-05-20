How to buy Ivory Coast vs Ecuador tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lincoln Financial Field information & more

Ivory Coast open their World Cup campaign against Ecuador in Group E at the Lincoln Financial Field on June 14th.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at the World Cup 2026?

World Cup - Grp. E Lincoln Financial Field

Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The Elephants will carry a lot of African hopes in North America. The three-time AFCON winners will lean heavily on the midfield dynamism of Franck Kessie, especially when they face four-time World Cup winners Germany.

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 20 Germany vs Ivory Coast BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 25 Curacao vs Ivory Coast Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

Ecuador World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Ecuador will look to build upon an impressive qualifying campaign, which saw them finish second in the CONMEBOL standings. These fixtures await them in North America:

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 14 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 20 Ecuador vs Curacao Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets June 25 Ecuador vs Germany MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Tickets

How to buy Ivory Coast vs Ecuador tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Ivory Coast vs Ecuador tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Ivory Coast vs Ecuador match in Philadelphia, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As both nations look to secure a vital result in this Group E clash, demand is expected to be high for this afternoon fixture at Lincoln Financial Field.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium for those who secured them through official channels. On the secondary market, entry-level prices have been seen starting around $750.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $900

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500

Hospitality/VIP: $3,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Philadelphia is a premier global destination and this match serves as a key Group E fixture, local and traveling demand is expected to be high. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Everything you need to know about Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia venue, known commercially as Lincoln Financial Field (and designated as Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament), is an architectural landmark and the premier sporting destination of the Delaware Valley.

Located in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, the stadium is celebrated for its unique design that evokes an eagle in flight, featuring wing-like canopies above the east and west stands.

Unlike fully enclosed venues, its three open corners provide spectators with breathtaking views of the Philadelphia skyline while maintaining an intense, concentrated atmosphere on the pitch. The venue is equipped with advanced technology, including high-definition Panasonic video boards and a state-of-the-art sound system that ensures a premium viewing experience from every seat.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a tournament capacity of approximately 69,000 seats.

To meet international standards, the venue has been outfitted with a high-performance hybrid grass pitch, ensuring a world-class surface for the six matches it is scheduled to host - including a historic Round of 16 clash on American Independence Day.