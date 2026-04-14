Is Raheem Sterling’s time at Feyenoord up? “He can’t run anymore,” sources say

Feyenoord forward Raheem Sterling watched Sunday’s 1–1 top-of-the-table clash with NEC from the bench. Robin van Persie said the Englishman was not fully fit, but the Dutch media questioned that assessment the next day.

Algemeen Dagblad Feyenoord correspondent Mikos Gouka told Voetbalpraat it was a deliberate choice to start Tobias van den Elshout, explaining, “He was there because of his fitness and tactical discipline. He did well, but when you need to create, he’s not a left winger.”

NOS journalist Arno Vermeulen fears this could mark the end for the 31-year-old star. “Miracles don’t happen. He wasn’t fit. He’s past his prime. He can’t keep up. Getting results also means deciding that Sterling isn’t in the starting eleven.”

Club analyst Kenneth Perez concurs: “If you go with this style of play, Sterling isn’t even in the top eighteen. They’ve clearly chosen a physically strong, tactically disciplined left winger, and Sterling no longer fits that profile. He can’t run, he can’t win duels, so right now he’s not in the best eighteen.”

Commentator Arman Avsaroglu had already said earlier on Monday in the NOS Football Podcast that Van Persie only gets ‘half a player’ out of Sterling. His colleague, Jeroen Elshoff, expects that Feyenoord can no longer use him.

“Apart from one lovely through ball, Sterling contributed nothing. He can’t run anymore. You have to fight, work hard and play disciplined football, and at his level, that’s simply not happening,” said Elshoff. “I don’t think Van Persie will put him back in the starting line-up any time soon.”

Avsaroglu regrets the move. “It’s painful to write off a key player like this, but the decision is fully justified. With just weeks left in the season, Van Persie evidently feels that—even with so many injuries—Sterling cannot help him.”