Eddie Howe admits he's 'aware' of Argentina World Cup star Enzo Fernandez amid Liverpool & Newcastle transfer speculation

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has spoken on rumours linking Argentina breakout star Enzo Fernandes with the Magpies following a stellar World Cup.

Newcastle looking for midfielder

Fernandez linked with Magpies and Liverpool

Won Young Player of Tournament at World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Straight off the back of being crowned a World Cup winner and the 2022 Young Player of the Tournament, speculation is already rife linking Fernandez with a move to the Premier League. Naturally, one of the clubs linked is newly-rich Newcastle, who are in search of midfield options. Howe wasn't drawn on the rumours, though, and had his thoughts on the potential cost of the Argentine.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters ahead of Newcastle's return to action, Howe admitted: "I’m aware of him (Fernandez), and I know him. But I think the transfer fee might be quite lumpy."

He added, responding to Alan Shearer's tongue-in-cheek comments following the final that Fernandez would look good in black and white: "I didn’t hear that, I apologise to Alan, I think I was on the other channel! That’s a mistake on my part."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 21-year-old Fernandez impressed in Qatar and scored a fabulous goal earlier on in the tournament. However, it is being reported that it would take somewhere in the region of £87 million to prize him away from current club Benfica. He has also been linked with Liverpool, who look set to overhaul their ageing midfield imminently.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ? After such a stellar showing in the World Cup, it feels more a case of when rather than if the Argentine midfielder will leave Benfica. The Eagles will no doubt do their best to recoup as big a transfer fee as possible for the man they paid just €10 million (£8.7m/$10.6m) to sign in the summer.