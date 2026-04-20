West Ham travel to Conference League semi-finalists Crystal Palace knowing that their survival destiny is in their own hands.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Crystal Palace vs West Ham as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Palace vs West Ham for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs West Ham kicks off on 20 Apr 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Crystal Palace are freshly into the Europa Conference League semis after beating Italian side Fiorentina 4-2 on aggregate. Oliver Glasner's side have collected 13 points from their last seven EPL matches following a winless run of nine. They've also won their last two matches at Selhurst Park.

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Relegation bttlers West Ham enjoyed this weekend's events without even kicking a ball, specifically Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Brighton, which saw Spurs stay in the relegation zone. Now, the Hammers have a game in hand on the Londoners and will want to capitalise fully. Encouragingly, they've won five of their last 11 EPL outings.

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Key stats & injury news

Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix suffered first-half injuries in Thursday's loss to Fiorentina; the former damaged his adductor and the latter hurt his knee. Eddie Nketiah, Cheick Doucoure and Evann Guessand will miss the game.

West Ham have won four of their last seven away games in all competitions, after winning just one of their first 11 in 2025-26.

Jarrod Bowen has found the net in each of his last two league matches against Palace.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace against Newcastle last week took him to 48 Premier League goals in Palace colours - only Wilfried Zaha has reached 50 for the club in the competition.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: