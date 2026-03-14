Chivas will want to keep the pressure on the Liga MX Clausura leaders when they meet rock-bottom Santos.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chivas vs Santos Laguna as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

Chivas vs Santos Laguna will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 19:07 EST and 23:07 GMT.

Match preview

Liga MX action returns to the Estadio Akron as Chivas hosts a struggling Santos Laguna in the Clausura.

Under Gabriel Milito, Chivas are fresh off a Clásico Tapatío victory over Atlas.

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Santos prop up the table with only five points, but did secure a first win of the campaign last week against Tijuana. Their shining star has been Lucas Di Yorio, who has four goals in seven outings.

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Key stats & injury news

Chivas have averaged nearly 70% possession in recent outings at home. Santos has struggled defensively, conceding an average of 2.6 goals per game.

Armando "Hormiga" González has netted six goals this Clausura.

The hosts will be without Alan Mozo (broken leg) and Leonardo Sepúlveda (ankle). However, Luis Romo is nearing a return from a thigh injury.

The Guerreros will be missing Anthony "Choco" Lozano (knee), Ramiro Sordo, and Ignacio Maestro Puch (ankle).

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Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara vs Santos Laguna Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Milito Probable lineup Substitutes Manager O. Tapia

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: