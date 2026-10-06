How to get Thunder vs Spurs tickets: NBA Dates, ticket prices & more

The Western Conference showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs stands as one of the most exciting young rivalries in modern basketball. Featuring two of the league’s most dynamic squads headlined by superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama, every battle between these franchises delivers high-octane action and elite rim-to-rim competition.

GOAL provides all the necessary details on match scheduling, pricing, and how to purchase your tickets today.

When is Thunder vs Spurs?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 20:30 CDT Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX Tickets

Where to buy Thunder vs Spurs?

Official tickets for San Antonio Spurs home games are distributed primary through the official Ticketmaster portal and the official San Antonio Spurs team website. High season-ticket renewals and dedicated fan club allocations mean primary general public sales for top-tier Western Conference opponents can sell out rapidly.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are Thunder vs Spurs tickets?

Official face-value ticket prices released by the primary box office for standard regular-season games at Frost Bank Center start at approximately $35 to $50 for upper balcony seats, rising to $250 or more for lower bowl sideline seating depending on opponent demand.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with entry-level listings starting around $82 to $129.

Everything you need to know about Thunder vs Spurs

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas serves as the host venue for this Western Conference game, featuring a capacity of over 18,000 fans and top-tier sightlines. Attendees can experience premier arena concessions, merchandise stores, and energetic pre-game festivities across the venue concourses prior to tip-off.



