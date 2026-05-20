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Book Scotland vs Morocco Tickets
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How to buy Scotland vs Morocco tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Gillette Stadium information & more

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Here's exactly how you can secure your seat to see Scotland play against Morocco in the World Cup 2026

Scotland and Morocco face off at the iconic Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 19, 2026, as the FIFA World Cup arrives this summer.

This highly anticipated clash sees Scotland return to football’s biggest stage against one of the most exciting international teams in the world. 

Morocco captured global attention with their historic run to the semi-finals in 2022, to make for a massive face-off this summer.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Scotland vs Morocco, including where to buy and average prices.

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When is Scotland vs Morocco at the World Cup 2026?

Date & TimeMatchLocationTickets
June 19, 2026 - 6:00 PM ETScotland vs MoroccoGillette Stadium, FoxboroughTickets

Scotland World Cup fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 13, 2026Haiti vs ScotlandGillette Stadium, FoxboroughTickets
June 19, 2026Scotland vs MoroccoGillette Stadium, FoxboroughTickets
June 24, 2026Scotland vs BrazilHard Rock Stadium, Miami GardensTickets

Morocco World Cup fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 13, 2026Brazil vs MoroccoMetLife Stadium, East RutherfordTickets
June 19, 2026Scotland vs MoroccoGillette Stadium, FoxboroughTickets
June 24, 2026Morocco vs HaitiMercedes-Benz Stadium, AtlantaTickets

How to buy Scotland vs Morocco World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded.

With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Travelling supporters should also confirm visa and travel requirements for Canada, the United States, and Mexico well ahead of the tournament.

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How much are Scotland vs Morocco World Cup tickets?

World Cup ticket prices are officially listed in USD, although resale values continue to fluctuate based on demand, team performances, and seating location.

Cheapest available resale tickets for Scotland vs Morocco are currently expected to start from around $120-$180 USD for upper-level seating sections.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemi-finals & Final
Category 1$250 - $450$700 - $1,400$1,800 - $6,730
Category 2$180 - $320$500 - $950$1,200 - $4,500
Category 3$120 - $220$250 - $600$700 - $2,950
Category 4$60 - $140$180 - $400$450 - $2,100

Fans searching for the cheapest Scotland vs Morocco tickets should monitor resale platforms regularly, as prices often shift depending on availability and market demand.

What to expect from Scotland vs Morocco at the Gilette Stadium?

Gillette Stadium is one of the premier venues selected for the World Cup. 

Home to the NFL’s New England Patriots and MLS side New England Revolution, the stadium offers excellent sightlines, modern hospitality areas, and a capacity exceeding 65,000 fans.

Fans attending the match should prepare for warm summer weather in Massachusetts and large crowds around the Boston metropolitan area. 

Public transportation options will be available, though parking passes should be booked well in advance for anyone planning to drive to the venue.

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Prices for high-demand World Cup matches typically increase significantly closer to kick-off, especially once teams begin performing well during the tournament.

Yes, provided you use trusted platforms such as StubHub or FIFA’s official resale marketplace. Verified marketplaces offer buyer protection and guarantee valid tickets for entry.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through the official FIFA ticketing app. Fans will need a smartphone to access and transfer tickets.

FIFA typically limits ticket purchases to four tickets per match per household, with tournament-wide limits also applying during official sales phases.

Some discounted categories may occasionally appear during official FIFA sales windows, although resale marketplaces usually list tickets at standard market value regardless of age.

Fans with official FIFA tickets can usually relist them through the FIFA resale platform. Tickets purchased via secondary marketplaces can typically be relisted directly through the same provider.

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