How to buy Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the season finale of Formula 1, held at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Star drivers including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris race under floodlights in this championship event.

Since 2009, this fixture has delivered world-class motorsport and concerts at Etihad Park. Racing fans from around the globe travel to Yas Island to experience night racing live at the track.

GOAL provides essential race dates, venue details, and ticket purchasing options. Read on to learn how to secure your Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets today before allocations sell out.

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets December 3, 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice 1 & 2 Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets December 4, 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice 3 & Qualifying Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets December 5, 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Sprint / Qualifying Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets December 6, 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race Day Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets

Where to buy Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets?

Official tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are available on the official Abu Dhabi Grand Prix portal and the Yas Marina Circuit website. Buying directly through primary sellers gives fans direct access to standard general admission and grandstand seats.

If official ticket allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets?

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket prices start at AED 745 for single-day General Admission on the official website, with 4-day weekend passes starting from AED 1,645 and grandstand seats starting from AED 2,395.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Prices on the secondary market start around $250 USD for single-day passes and $500 USD for weekend access, depending on seating selection and demand.

Everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the flagship sporting event in the United Arab Emirates. Staged at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, this twilight race transitions from daylight to artificial floodlights as cars complete 58 laps around the 5.281 km track.

Circuit Overview and Key Action

Designed by Hermann Tilke, Yas Marina Circuit features 16 corners, two long straight sections with DRS zones, and tight hairpin turns. Primary overtaking spots include Turn 5 at the end of the back straight and Marsa Corner near the marina.

Ticket Categories and Fan Experience

General Admission: The most affordable way to watch the race live. General admission pass holders gain access to elevated viewing areas at Abu Dhabi Hill overlooking turns 2, 3, and 11, along with full access to circuit fan zones.

Grandstand Seating: Reserved grandstand tickets across Main, North, South, West, and Marina grandstands offer dedicated seating with direct views of pit stops, start-finish lines, and key overtaking maneuvers.

After-Race Concerts: Every race ticket includes access to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts held every evening at Etihad Park, featuring world-famous musical performers.

Travel and Location Essentials

Yas Island is located 15 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport and approximately 50 minutes from Dubai. Attendees can reach the circuit using local taxis, rideshare services, or shuttle buses connecting nearby hotels and attractions. Booking early guarantees access to the lowest ticket prices before availability closes.